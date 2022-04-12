Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40.

