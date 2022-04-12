Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,794,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,212,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.02. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

