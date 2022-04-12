Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 5,846 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VPU opened at $164.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.25 and a 1 year high of $167.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.19.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

