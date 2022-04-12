Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.25% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $516,000.

Shares of IGOV opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.35. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

