Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,750,000 after acquiring an additional 262,067 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

