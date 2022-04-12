Sigma Planning Corp Sells 16,635 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after buying an additional 148,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,004 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,665,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 280,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter.

RWJ opened at $116.11 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $108.52 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.02.

