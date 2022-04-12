Sigma Planning Corp Sells 29,677 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,677 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.31. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $157.69.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

