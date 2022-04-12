Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 119,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen upgraded HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

NYSE HUBS opened at $454.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -272.19 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.88 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

