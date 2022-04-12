Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Up 5.8%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.13 and last traded at $75.11. 1,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,645,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

