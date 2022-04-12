Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 6th.

Get Signify Health alerts:

SGFY opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.29 and a beta of 1.31. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Signify Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.