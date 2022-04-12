Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXYAY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank upgraded Sika to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sika in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Sika stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Sika has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

