Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Trading Up 8.2%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) shares were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $76.01. Approximately 29,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 559,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

