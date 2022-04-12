Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

SVM has been the topic of several research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 122,359 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 961.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 587,624 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silvercorp Metals (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.