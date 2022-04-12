Silvergate Capital (SI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SI opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.37. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $80.78 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 10,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.27.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

