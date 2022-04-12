Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.07

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 13259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth $32,303,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,530,000 after buying an additional 1,036,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Simmons First National by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Simmons First National by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

