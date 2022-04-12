Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Shares of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $2.21. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 1,321 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)
