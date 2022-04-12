SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $148.23

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $148.23 and last traded at $148.38, with a volume of 8841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

