SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $185.99

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.99, but opened at $198.04. SiTime shares last traded at $193.60, with a volume of 880 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $509,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,315 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $341,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,934 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

