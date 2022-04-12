SkinCoin (SKIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,167.00

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $125,756.71 and $23,167.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

