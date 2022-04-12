Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $138.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,999. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

