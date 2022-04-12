SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.87 million.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.14. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.69.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

