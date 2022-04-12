smARTOFGIVING Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,713.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $14.05 million and approximately $4,713.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.53 or 0.07565315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,699.68 or 0.99995822 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

