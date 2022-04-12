Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 421.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $208.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

