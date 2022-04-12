Societe Generale Boosts Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Price Target to €82.00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Societe Generale to €82.00 ($89.13) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
UNBLF remained flat at $$74.44 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.
