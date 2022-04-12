Societe Generale Lowers Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) to Hold

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATASY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.33) to €18.90 ($20.54) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS ATASY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 108,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Atlantia has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

