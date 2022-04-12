Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 89.1% in March

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SDXAY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sodexo from €100.00 ($108.70) to €93.00 ($101.09) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of SDXAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,650. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.