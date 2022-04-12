Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.99

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and traded as low as $25.81. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 31,408 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKHHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. CLSA lowered Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
About Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.
