Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading Down 3.6%

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 35,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 83,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.22.
Southern Empire Resources Company Profile (CVE:SMP)
Read More
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.