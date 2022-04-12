Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Reaches $9.98

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $586,589.51 and $7,575.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.98 or 0.00024927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00104716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

