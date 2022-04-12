SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $60,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,011,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.54. 2,039,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,117. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

