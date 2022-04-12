SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) is KWB Wealth’s 8th Largest Position

KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.0% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned 1.51% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $23,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,005.9% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 190,875 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 328,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.97. 11,301,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,113. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

