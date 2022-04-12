SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) is KWB Wealth’s 9th Largest Position

KWB Wealth raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.82% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 31,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $80.33. 108,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,550. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.45 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.10.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

