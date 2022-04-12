SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 125,621 shares.The stock last traded at $184.02 and had previously closed at $180.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $926,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

