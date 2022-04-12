Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $145.94

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.94 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 152.50 ($1.99). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 15,991 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £69.11 million and a PE ratio of 18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 151.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 5.94%. Spectra Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning systems that removes sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

