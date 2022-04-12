Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SPWH opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $476.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,278.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 141,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 102,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

