Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Buys $53,337.13 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 6,743 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,337.13. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 611,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,815.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
FUND traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. 1,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
