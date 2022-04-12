Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Buys $53,337.13 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 6,743 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,337.13. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 611,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,815.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FUND traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. 1,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 117,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

