STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,178,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 205,140 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $26,282,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.31 and a beta of 1.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

