StableXSwap Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001822 BTC on major exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and $187.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,159.55 or 1.00025647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00061700 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00024519 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001994 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000822 BTC.

About StableXSwap

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

