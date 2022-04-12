Stacks (STX) Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Stacks (STX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002879 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $21.58 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.12 or 0.11865624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00212226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00190925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,996,945 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

