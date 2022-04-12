Standard Protocol (STND) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $939,925.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $939,925.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.63 or 0.07501781 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.32 or 0.99563594 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

