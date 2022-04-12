Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $129.44 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

