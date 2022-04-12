Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 7,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Starco Brands stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938. Starco Brands has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.
