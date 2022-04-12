State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,105 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.24% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,035,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,028,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 244,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 41,210 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 725.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

