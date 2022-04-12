State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 8,167 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.26% of Employers worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

