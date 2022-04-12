State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,417 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.18% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 268,350 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

