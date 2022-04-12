State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Wingstop worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.10. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

