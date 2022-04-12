State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 11,487 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Wendy’s worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

WEN stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.18%.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.