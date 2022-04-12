State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 16,946 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Arconic worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter worth $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter worth $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Arconic by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

