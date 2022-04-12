State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,106 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,238,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $153.02 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

