State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 8,116 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Element Solutions worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 931.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

Shares of ESI opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

